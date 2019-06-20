Police nab five, seize drugs worth RM2.6 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Police nabbed five men who were believed to be members of a drug distribution syndicate and seized more than 55 kg of various types of drugs worth RM2.6 million in five raids here and in Johor.

Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (NCID) chief Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said the joint operation with the Kuala Lumpur and Johor NCID started at 4pm and ended at 3am.

“Police nabbed three men, aged 32 to 42 years, and seized 50 tea packets containing drugs weighing 51.3 kg believed to be syabu in the first raid on the Desa Pandan parking area here.

One of them was positive on drugs.

“Police also found three opaque plastic packets containing drugs also believed to be syabu and four opaque plastic packets suspected to contain ketamin when conducting a check on a house at the same place,’’ he told a media conference at Bukit Aman here yesterday.

Subsequently, he said that police conducted raids in Skudai, Senai and Stulang Laut, Johor and detained two men, aged 31 and 43 years, and seized 3.7 kg of drugs suspected to be heroin and almost 2,000 ecstacy pills.

Kamarulzaman said that police also seized six luxury cars, Rolex wrist watch, jewelleries and RM2,810 in cash.

He said that four of the five detained men had crime record involving drug distribution and robbery.

They were all remanded seven days until June 25 for further investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which provided a mandatory death sentence if guilty, he said.

Kamarulzaman said preliminary report found all the drugs seized were processes and packed in the golden triangle nations, namely, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia and were believed to be for the local and international markets. – Bernama