Scrap metal collector gets death for murders

KUCHING: A scrap metal collecter was yesterday sentenced to death for killing three persons – an elderly couple and their grandson – at a house in Matang in 2017.

Ulin Belukok, 44, from Simunjan, however will only know his fate after an appeal against the conviction. The appeal is automatic, said his lawyer Wit Malang.

He was found guity by High Court judge Ravinthran N Paramaguru to committing three counts of murder by causing the death of Daud Abdullah, 64, Chermi Ijau alias Noraini Abdullah, 52, and Steveny Gindi alias Mohd Joe Abdullah, 25, at a house in Kampung Tumu, Mile 10, Matang at 3.30pm on Jan 22, 2017.

He was convicted under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty by hanging.

According to previous reports, Ulin also badly injured another man by slashing him with a knife before setting fire to the house of the three victims.

DPP Mohd Fillanny Siji prosecuted while Counsel Wit Malang represented the accused.