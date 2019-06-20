Sentencing postponed for Farid Kamil

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here yesterday allowed an application by Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari to postpone the nine-month jail sentence he is serving for a drug offence, pending his appeal against the sentence.

Judge Datuk Ab Karim Ab Rahman came to the decision after considering that the hearing proceedings on the stay of execution requested by Farid Kamil would take quite some time.

He ordered the 38-year-old actor and director to pay bail of RM10,000 with one surety, surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest police station every month until his appeal is heard.

Farid Kamil was represented by lawyers Amirul Ridzuan Hanif and Ahmad Safuan Hazlan while deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Nazneen Zulkifli appeared on behalf of the prosecution named as respondents in the application.

Farid Kamil’s younger brother, Fadzil Bahri attended the proceedings yesterday.

Farid Kamil who was jailed at the Kajang Prison, filed an appeal against the decision of the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court on May 21 and filed an application for stay of the court order on May 31. — Bernama