SMA organises competitions on social entrepreneurship to drive digital growth

KUCHING: The Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022 focuses on 47 strategic actions, which aims to accelerate Sarawak’s economic growth, reduce socio-economic divide and increase the employment rate of youth in the state.

According to Dr Zaidi Razak, general manager of Sarawak Multimedia Authority, “SMA is entrusted by the Sarawak Government to ensure the success of these strategic actions, particularly focusing on empowering our youth and local communities through impact-driven social entrepreneurship.”

At last year’s Asean Youth Social Business Summit, youth were seen to be more cause-driven. With this in mind, it is important for us to continue and ensure a greater impact is achieved with emphasis on the existing model introduced by social business guru – Professor Muhammad Yunus.

“I truly believe that Sarawakian youths when given the right opportunities and guidance, will come out stronger than they even thought possible. They will be able to reach out to a much wider population to create positive impact not only in our country, but solve the social and environmental problems of the world,” said Nurfarini Daing, chief executive officer of Youth Trust Foundation.

Creating awareness and developing social business entrepreneurs are crucial and vital. Together with Youth Trust Foundation and with the support of SMA – TEGAS Digital Innovation Hub, SMA is organising a competition on social entrepreneurship in Sarawak.

There will be two categories – The ‘Youth Sarawak Social Project Challenge’ – for secondary public and private school students. The other – ‘Youth Sarawak Social Business Challenge’ – for students, young working adults, youth between 18 and 35 years old. The 2019 challenge requires teams to develop social business ideas to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of communities in Sarawak.

The competition will allow participants to enhance their skills and talent in solving social issues and potentially create job opportunities for the Sarawak community.

Participants will also stand a chance to win a cash prize worth RM10,000, potential further support by SMA and related state agencies, as well as capacity and capability building programs offered by the Youth Trust Foundation and partners. Winners of both categories will also attend the Youth Trust Foundation’s Social Business Study Trip to Taiwan in November 2019 for an experiential learning tour.

Sarawak’s ability in diversifying its economy has fuelled the state government’s confidence in achieving similar success with its ongoing pursuit in the digital economy. — Bernama