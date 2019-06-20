SMK Tatau chosen as training centre for athletes bound for national inter-club tourney

BINTULU: Sarawak Muaythai Association (PMNS) is running a muaythai programme at SMK Tatau, in collaboration with Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) and Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC).

The eight-day workshop, which kicked off on Monday, also serves to prepare the Sarawak young team for the National Interclub Muaythai Championship 2019, to take place in Tampoi, Johor this June 27-30.

According to PMNS president Jumaat Ibrahim, SMK Tatau has been chosen as the centralised training hub for the young athletes under Sarawak Muaythai Development Centre.

Additionally, the association, MSNS and SSC also conducted a special programme called Lets Try Muaythai at the school on Wednesday, as a way to promote the sport to students.

The two-session activity one in the morning, and the other in the afternoon involved over 1,700 students.

“We, together with MSNS and SSC, strive to promote muaythai to the students.

“During the event at SMK Tatau, the students not only got to witness exciting demonstrations by Malaysia Games 2018 muaythai gold medallist Awangku Abdul Rahman Awangku Marajaya and Sarawak Chief Ministers Cup 2018 champion Morris Hii, but they also got to know more about the sport.

“We hope that this would help us unearth more young talents for Sarawak,” said Jumaat in a statement.

Meanwhile, Awangku Abdul Rahman and Morris are among the 11-member Sarawak team bound for the Tampoi tournament.

The other nine are Khairul Aiman Muzaffar Agus, Jordan Bokoet Herman, Matthews Hii, Roslind Chula John, Maurien Hii, Shara Shalom Johnny, Daisy Delimma Umbai, Anicia Sumak and Florence Umang Baring.