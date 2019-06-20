Teenage motorcyclist killed in accident

KUCHING: A teenage motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Jalan Demak near here around noon on Tuesday.

It is understood that Danish Bakhtiar Mian Baharuddin, 17, was heading home with his younger sister riding pillion when the accident occurred.

Danish was said to have lost control of his motorcycle, causing it to crash before being hit by a truck going in the same direction.

“The victim and his motorcycle were dragged several metres from the scene of the accident,” said a source.

Medical personnel from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) declared him dead at the scene.

His body was taken to SGH for a post-mortem.

Danish’s sister reportedly only suffered minor injuries.

When contacted, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu confirmed the accident.

The case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987.