Two teenagers injured in a gang fight over girl

KUANTAN: A misunderstanding over a girl is believed to be the cause of a fight involving a group of teenagers at the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Sungai Isap here yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the incident at 1 am the day before was believed to involve 12 teenagers aged between 19 and 20, from the district, Pekan and Kangar, Perlis.

He said a 20-year-old victim who is a student claimed that he was contacted by an unknown man at 8 pm the day before, who introduced himself as his ex-fiancée’s uncle and wanted to meet him.

“The victim claimed that he and two friends were at the parking area when they were approached by a group of man in three cars while one of the suspects asked for him.

“The man then allegedly punched his face and kicked him while the other suspects joined in to attack the victim and his companions before the fight was stopped by the members of the public,” he told reporters here today.

Mohamad Noor said the victim lodged a police report about an hour after the incident and claimed that the suspects caused his 19-year-old friend and himself to suffer bruises on their face, head and body.

He added six teenagers age between 19 and 20 were detained between 4.50 pm and 6.45 pm yesterday, at the compound of Kuantan district police headquarters (IPD), after being called to testify.

He said an investigation was being conducted under Section 147 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail sentence of two years or a fine or both, upon conviction. – Bernama