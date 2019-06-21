30 Personnel from GOF Central Brigade were killed by communist

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirty officers and personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) Central Brigade were killed during operations against communist terrorists between the ‘70s and ‘80s, it was revealed yesterday.

Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) deputy director Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff said most of those killed were due to ambushes by the enemy.

“What they (GOF members) have done to the extent of sacrificing their own lives could not be compensated with money.

“Indeed, the sacrifices by these officers and members killed defending this beloved land are highly appreciated and will be remembered at all times,” he said in a speech at the golden jubilee celebration of the establishment of the GOF Central Brigade at the PGA Parade Ground, Cheras here today.

Mastor said that for the past 50 years of its inception, the GOF Central Brigade was involved in 16 operations against communists, including the Sawadee Salam Operation in 1970 and the Paksi Tuan Operation in 1988.

Presently, Mastor said, there were no more operations against the communists, but the GOF Central Brigade was involved with Op Nyah Selangor and Op Nyah Johor which were aimed at combating human trafficking.

“In addition, the GOF Central Brigade is carrying out assistance to the district police in matters involved in public order as well as other operations such as search and rescue and providing assistance to other agencies such as the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department,” he said.

In the meantime, he advised the GOF Central Brigade personnel to always be professional, disciplined and ready to serve the beloved country with loyalty as well as never be discouraged in facing any threats from within the country or abroad.

The GOF Central Brigade was established on June 12, 1969 under the name of the Police Field Force (PPH) which at that time had three battalions, Battalion 5, 6 and 7 while at present, it had four battalions in Semenyih, Selangor; Simpang Renggam, Johor; Bakri in Muar, Johor; and Cheras.

In 1997 in conjunction with the conferring of banners, its name was officially changed from PPH to Pasukan Gerakan Am (PGA) or General Operations Force (GOF). — Bernama