Bersatu getting stronger in Sabah — Hajiji

TUARAN: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) coordinator Datuk Hajiji Noor expressed his confidence that the party was getting stronger in the state since its inception in April.

This was due to the increase of membership from all over the state, especially those from Sabah UMNO who have left the party.

“Sabah Bersatu now has more than 140,000 members and the number is expected to increase to 200,000 at the end of the year. About 100,000 new application are still in the process of being registered as members.

“I am very confident that support received by Bersatu will be further strengthened in the state from time to time due to the encouraging feedback especially from young people,” he said when met by reporters during the Aidilfitri Open House at his residence here yesterday.

Also present at the event were former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Sabah Bersatu deputy coordinator Datuk Masidi Manjun and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.