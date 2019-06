KUCHING: The price for RON97 fuel will see a three sen drop this week after it fell by 22 sen last week.

It will be priced at RM2.38 per litre at midnight (June 22) tonight, while RON95 and diesel continued to be capped at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The new fuel prices will last until June 28 as part of the revised Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.