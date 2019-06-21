Guan Eng: We’ve paid back 50 pct tourism tax revenue to S’wak

KUCHING: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today that the federal government had already paid the 50 per cent tourism tax revenue collected from Sarawak back to the state.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Malaysia secretary-general said the tourism tax revenue channelled to Sarawak was worth RM2.5 million.

He added that Sabah had also received its share which was much bigger than Sarawak, at RM12 million.

“We keep our promises even though it may take some time (to fulfill). Under the previous government, it’s just empty promises but the PH (Pakatan Harapan) government has distributed the 50 per cent tourism tax revenue back to Sarawak and Sabah,” he said at the launch of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund at Pullman Hotel here today.