Haziq should be sacked from party — Azmin

PUTRAJAYA: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said he had proposed to the party leadership for Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz to be sacked as the latter was found to be campaigning for Barisan Nasional during the 14th General Election.

The Economic Affairs Minister said that many other members of the party had also demanded that the Santubong PKR Youth chief be axed from the party.

“That is basic logic, (and has) been asked by many. How much can I say?” he said when asked if he had proposed the matter to his party.

Mohamed Azmin said this when met by the media during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri do at the Prime Minister’s Department here, yesterday.

On Wednesday, the PKR Disciplinary Board reportedly gave Haziq 14-days to submit a show cause letter on his statement pertaining to a controversial sex video.

Clips of the video had gone viral on messaging application WhatsApp last week, and this was followed by Haziq’s confession that he was one of the two men in the video.

He also claimed the other person to be Mohamed Azmin. — Bernama