KKB bags contracts worth RM29 million

KUALA LUMPUR: KKB Engineering Bhd has secured three contracts worth a total of RM29 million from MISC Offshore Floating Terminals Dua (L) Ltd (MISC), Mirecont Sdn Bhd and SKE Alliance Sdn Bhd (SKE).

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia yesterday, KKB said MISC had awarded a contract to its subsidiary, OceanMight Sdn Bhd, for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a new electric submersible pump (ESP) module for the upgrading and modification works on MAMPU-1 and AJK Platform for Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd.

“A formal agreement for the said MISC contract shall be executed in due course,” it said.

KKB has also been issued with a supply order by Mirecont for the supply of mild steel cement lining (MSCL) pipes for the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme, as well as a purchase order from SKE for the supply of MSCL pipes for the Sarawak Water Supply Grid Programme.

“The MISC contract is to be completed by December 2019 while the Mirecont and SKE contracts shall be progressively delivered or collected by March 2020,” it added. — Bernama