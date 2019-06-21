Latheefa´s first press conference reveals her warm side

PUTRAJAYA: At her first press conference since assuming the top post at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) which drew tongues wagging, Latheefa Koya revealed her warm side behind the herculean task.

Flanked by the commission’s three top officers, Latheefa, who has been described as feisty, seemed relaxed in answering and handling the questions from members of media – local and foreign – at the press conference today on the latest developments on the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) issue.

“I think my officers, all of them, have got me very busy with cases.

“With regards to my appointment, I would certainly give you another date with an exclusive or whatever you call it,” she said, while intermittently giggling throughout the press conference.

Prior to this, Latheefa had only issued several press statements after her appointment as the new MACC chief commissioner was announced on June 4.

Asked if there will be more regular press conference from her, she firmly said: “Yes, Definitely.”

“Just allow me some space to settle down. It has been a steep learning curve for me. Hope to see you again for more announcements,” she added.

On her meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday, Latheefa said they did not discuss any files.

“No, we did not talk about files or cases. It was my first courtesy call on Tun (Dr Mahathir) since my appointment,” she said. – Bernama