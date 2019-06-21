MACC civil forfeiture: SUPP says it will let the law decide

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) says it will let the law take its course, after the party was named as one of several facing civil forfeiture lawsuits filed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to recover funds related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

In a statement issued by the party’s secretariat, SUPP said it hoped that the case would be resolved soon.

“On June 26, 2018, SUPP received a notice from its bank that its headquarters’ account was frozen by MACC. On Sept 24 2018, SUPP received further notice that the account was seized by MACC.

“Our office bearers have throughout this period cooperated with the investigation,” the statement read.

Earlier today, MACC filed civil forfeiture lawsuits against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270mil related to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The suit was filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Wednesday (June 19) under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.