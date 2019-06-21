MACC not revealing steps to get Jho Low

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will not reveal the steps it is taking to locate fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or widely-known as Jho Low to facilitate investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, said MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya.

“As for strategies and for the purpose of securing evidence, we cannot tell you the actual steps,” she said in her first press conference since assuming the top post on June 1, here today.

The MACC had on June 7, 2018 issued an arrest warrant for Jho Low to assist investigations into the 1MDB case.

“If we are close enough (of getting Jho Low), I can’t tell you until we get him.

“Every time we go and announce that ‘Jho Low is in Macau and ‘we will come after you’, that doesn’t really help, does it?” she added.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is facing a slew of corruption charges in relation to the 1MDB scandal. – Bernama