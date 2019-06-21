MCPF calls for setting up of PDRM counselling unit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) yesterday called for the establishment of a special counselling unit in each of the state police contingent headquarters in an effort to help personnel with mental health problems.

MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye also urged the police to train more personnel in counselling field so that those with mental health-related problems could be identified and assisted in the early stages.

“The unit can be expanded while the skills of its members need to be improved with the help of psychiatrists and counsellors from relevant ministries and non-governmental organisations.

“Although PDRM has the Religious and Counseling Division (BAKA) in each contingent, but the role is too general and it has no expertise and specialisation in mental health problems,” he said in a statement.

In addition, to address mental health problems among its members, the police force was also encouraged to perform mental health assessment for all new recruits and existing personnel.

On Tuesday, a lance corporal who returned to work after being suspended from duty for committing various offences shot himself to death in front of his colleagues at the Bintulu police station. — Bernama