PBB will not vie for SMC chairman’s post — Dr Annuar

SIBU: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dr Annuar Rapaee has denied that the party is eyeing the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairmanship with the term of local government councillors expiring on June 30.

“We believe in sharing of power and responsibilities. So, whoever (is the new SMC chairman), and can work closely with us, we are ok with it,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday, when asked if the party would bid for the post.

He added PBB is contented with the deputy chairman’s post and that the party would avoid fighting for a post as not a ‘good’ sign.

“We should be fighting for resources and responsibilities and not for posts – that should be the way forward,” said Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Housing and Public Health and Nangka assemblyman.

Meanwhile, there are uncertainties over the reappointment of current chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King, who is also Dudong assemblyman, following Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil’s statement on Wednesday that local councillors should be appointed from ruling coalition GPS’ four component parties.

Tiong is currently Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) senior vice-president.

Of late, there have been reports and talks of parties lobbying for the chairman post of local councils.

This includes five SUPP Sibu branches expressing view that the person picked to head SMC for the new term must be someone recommended by the party.

It was reported that three names, Rejang Port Authority chairman Clarence Ting, SUPP Bukit Assek branch chairman Datuk Chieng Buong Toon and entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii, have emerged as front runners to replace Tiong.

Hii is currently not affiliated to any political party. He is formerly a member of SNAP which had since been deregistered.

Meanwhile, when contacted yesterday, Penguang called for a stop to the speculation on the chairmanship post.

“Just leave it to the State Cabinet to decide,” he said.

“The (appointment of) councillors will come from four component parties of GPS. Whether the council will include GPS-friendly parties or not that is up to CM to decide. It is CM’s prerogative,” he added.