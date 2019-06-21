Perth properties to be showcased this weekend

KUCHING: Resiwest Real Estate and Forest Properties will be showcasing Perth properties at Pullman Kuching this weekend, as they highlight the city’s best located and exciting new apartment developments.

To be held on June 22 to 23, the exhibition will be open to visitors from 10am to 4pm. It will feature Perth Hub which will fuse the old and new by connecting the lively suburb of Northbridge with Perth’s vibrant central business district (CBD) for the first time in 100 years.

Positioned at the western end of the Perth City Link precinct, Perth Hub will be the perfect combination of contemporary residential accommodation, world class arts and entertainment, shopping and dining, lush gardens, bustling squares and an extensive transport network on your doorstep – a true celebration of the very best that city living has to offer.

Whether it is shopping, lifestyle, retirement, proximity to transport or education, Perth Hub’s superior location is second to none for convenience.

Arriving at the Level 7 sky garden, residents are transported into a city resort with approximately 1,400m2 of amenities. Residents can enjoy the retreat environment whilst having prime views overlooking RAC Arena Perth, Milligan Steps and back to the city skyline.

Facilities at the sky garden include an outdoor pool and landscaped pool deck, residents’ private dining room including full kitchen, residents’ lounge with large screen TV and fireplace, garden terraces, BBQ pavilion, sauna room, gymnasium including yoga and pilates room, communal orchard garden with citrus planting and herb garden, bathroom facilities and concierge facilities.

Anyone who buys this weekend will be offered some great incentives such as a five per cent rental guarantee, up to A$10,000 rebate, blinds package and they will pay your Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) fee of A$5,600.

Those who buy now will only need to put down a 10 per cent deposit with no further payments until late 2021. Purchasers can enjoy buying at the lowest point and benefit from the potential upswing of the next mining phase in Western Australia.

To find out how to secure your future in Western Australia, call or Whatsapp Aubin Hay at +61412741788 or email [email protected] for more information.

In addition to the showcase, there will be a market update from 12pm to 1pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Desmond Ang from Global Migration Services is also available all weekend to answer any questions in relation to migration in Australia and can assist you in getting your Permanent Residency (PR) status.