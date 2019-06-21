Punish those named in civil forfeiture lawsuits if found guilty, PSB tells MACC

KUCHING: Action must be taken without fear or favour if there is indeed a breach of the law including the Anti-Corruption Act, Anti-Money Laundering Act and the Societies Act, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in a statement today.

PSB said that it was “heartening” to note that action has been taken by the new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Latheefa Koya after the commission announced that it had filed civil forfeiture lawsuits against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270 million related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

PSB added that it hoped that a “full, fair and transparent” investigation will be conducted into the matter.

“We trust that the MACC will be vigilant in its investigation and not stop at just the civil action suit,” it said.

It added that the receipt of monies by a Sarawak political party from the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was reported to MACC even before the last 14th General Election, but no action was taken.

“We call on all political parties and their office bearers to make public full and frank disclosure of all monies they received from the former Prime Minister to assist the MACC in their investigations.”

Earlier today in a press conference held at its headquarters, MACC announced that it had filed the suits to recover money which had been dispersed from Najib’s Ambank account.

Latheefa had said that Umno was the biggest recipient of the money, as the former ruling party received more than RM200 million in multiple separate transactions at state and division levels.

Aside from Umno, the other respondents named in the forfeiture suit include other political parties, foundations and companies.