SEB responsible for street lightings along rural roads only — Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING: Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi has clarified that Sarawak Energy (SEB) only installs and maintains street lightings along rural roads, including those

listed in Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) projects.

He said street lightings along council roads are still under the jurisdiction of the respective councils.

He was referring to news report recently that the installation of street lightings and their maintenance in the rural areas including village, council and state roads (except for federal roads) will be handed over to SEB.

“Street lightings along the rural roads, including those listed in RTP projects will be handed over to Sarawak Energy and those under council roads are still under the jurisdiction of the respective councils,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching South (MBKS) mayor Datuk James Chan Khay Syn applauded the decision of the State Utility Task Force Committee, at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali

Hasan, for SEB to be responsible for installing and maintaining street lightings along rural roads including those listed in RTP projects.

“Electricity supply is so essential to people’s lives and the present state government cares for all segments of people especially in the rural areas to ensure progress and wellbeing of the people of Sarawak.

“In MBKS area, all street lightings are still under the council (MBKS) except for the decorative lightings at the parks and gardens which are maintained by Sarawak Energy, and they are doing a good job,” said Chan.