SEB scholarships for 70 students, 20 employees

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd awarded scholarships to 70 students and 20 employees yesterday, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 573.

Its group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili said they had given out 483 scholarships between 2014 and 2018 for young and qualified Sarawakians to pursue higher education.

“With today’s new awards, we have given out 573 scholarships since 2014. RM8 million is allocated annually for this, and candidates ae selected based on their academic and co-curriculum achievements as well as leadership potentials.

“We received 547 applications this year, and the group of 90 represents the best and the brightest,” he said at the scholarship presentation ceremony at Menara Sarawak Energy here.

Sharbini added that gender balance was taken into account during the final selection to have a diverse and sustainable talent pipeline.

He said high potential scholars with outstanding academic results would be provided with the best overseas programmes to develop a steady stream of top-flight gradutes for future leadership succession in Sarawak Energy.

He was delighted to announce that all the existing scholars registered a 100 per cent passing rate.

He said Sarawak Energy also presented education awards to top-scoring graduates to encourage them to continue excelling in their studies.

This year, nine students from Curtin Malaysia were given the award.

“Staff are also encouraged to pursue tertiary education and we provide financial support through the scholarship programme. We believe having a knowledgeable, skilled and competent workforce will enable us to achieve our vision of sustainable growth and prosperity for Sarawak.”

According to Sharbini, Sarawak Energy has introduced a Talent Early Bird Scheme to reach out to those who strive for excellence.

Sarawak Energy would be partnering schools and universities to identify deserving secondary school students who excel academically and in their co-curriculum to support their studies through monthly financial aid managed by their schools, he added.

He said a total of RM100,000 had been allocated for this purpose.

He said Sarawak Energy had also launched the Campus Ambassador Programme with 13 universities last year for its senior management to establish working relationships with selected local universities, and to work closely with them in areas of mutual interests.

“As part of this, we signed an MoU with Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus yesterday (Wednesday).”

Sharbini believed that these programmes would enable Sarawak Energy to identify the right talent early in the job market.

He said Sarawak Energy was also working with communities affected by its projects on educational initiatives and skills training.

This year, a total of RM600,000 had been allocated as educational incentives for the resettled communities of Bakun, Murum and Batang Ai through the Bakun Charitable Trust, he added.