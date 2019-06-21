SUPP, Bustari Yusuf among those named in MACC forfeiture lawsuits connected to 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has filed a civil forfeiture against 41 individuals and entities to recover RM270 million related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

Those named included political party Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and prominent local businessman Tan Sri Bustari Yusuf.

In a press conference today, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said the suit was filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Wednesday (June 19) under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Latheefa said the monies that were disbursed to these 41 individuals and entities all came from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal bank account.

She added that Umno was the biggest recipient of the money as the former ruling party received more than RM200 million in multiple separate transactions at state and division levels.

Aside from Umno, the other respondents named in the forfeiture suit include other political parties, foundations and companies.

Latheefa said MACC was taking a pragmatic step through the forfeiture action due to the size of the case.

“Yes, this isn’t criminal prosecution. If they give the money back, well and good. That is what we are focusing on. We have several people receiving the money and if we prosecute, that might take time.

“Since the law is clear and we have alternative ways to recover the money, we will use the most pragmatic way. But there will be cases that instead of just receiving money, there were elements of transferring the money for further laundering.

“We will take action against these cases,” she said as reported by Malay Mail today.