Task force on Raymond Koh, Amri case given six months to make recommendations

SERDANG: The special task force set up to study the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) report on the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo and social activist Amri Che Mat will be given six months to make its recommendations to the government, said Home

Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the names of those who would sit in the task force had been submitted to the Cabinet and would be announced next week.

“We have ensured that those picked are impartial, and have the required obligations so that their findings and recommendations would not be deemed as biased,” he told reporters at the ministry’s Aidilfitri celebration here yesterday.

On May 23 this year, Muhyiddin announced that the Cabinet had agreed to set up the task force comprising six or seven members to study Suhakam’s report and recommend appropriate actions that should be taken by the government or parties responsible for the case of disappearances of the two.

Muhyiddin said based on the Suhakam report, the government had also drawn up the terms of reference for the special task force.

“The six-month period is considered suitable for the team to study the report and make certain recommendations for tabling to the Cabinet,” he said.

The task force should also be mindful that a case related to the pastor was being heard in court, he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said Malaysia had not received a formal request from India to extradite Dr Zakir Naik although an Indian court had issued an order requiring the independent preacher’s presence in court on July 31.

“So far the Foreign Ministry and Home Ministry have not received an application from the Indian government,” Muhyiddin said.

Yesterday, a court in India issued an order asking Zakir to attend court in that country on July 31, failing which a warrant of arrest would be issued against him.

According to news reports, Zakir is wanted by India to face money-laundering charges involving about RM115 million. — Bernama