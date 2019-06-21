Water disruption hits Serian due to burst pipes along Pan Borneo Highway project

KUCHING: Several areas in Serian division are expected to be affected by a water supply disruption due to burst water pipes during a pipeline alignment exercise carried out as part of the Pan Borneo Highway project at the Serian bypass road.

The affected areas are Kampung Taee, Kampung Plaman Nyabet, SMK Taee, Jalan Baki Riih, Jalan Ensengei and Jalan Kuching-Serian-Tapah and Tarat.

Confirming the incident, Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) director Chang Kuet Shian said the disruption, which started at around 5am this morning, is expected to continue until 3pm today.

“Repair works are currently being carried out,” he said in a statement today.

In this regard, he advised residents in affected areas to reduce water consumption and store sufficient water during the water disruption period.

For further enquiries or those who wish to report on any water supply disruption, call JBALB Serian office at 082-872030 during office hours.