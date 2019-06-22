14 female prison inmates allowed to meet family members

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 14 female inmates from Kota Kinabalu Women’s Prison were chosen to meet up with their family members, in conjunction with its Kaamatan, Hari Raya, Wesak and Parents Day celebrations, yesterday.

Its director Noorneelah Shukor said the event was held to enhance the bond between prisoners and their families.

“In today’s programme, 14 inmates were chosen to allow them to seek forgiveness from their parents, and we also want them to know that blood is thicker than water,” she said.

Noorneelah added that the inmates chosen were based on evaluation and showing of good performance.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Sabah Prisons’ Board of Visiting Justices (LHP) Datuk Katherine Lee Mei Oi said the society needed to play their role in giving the inmates the opportunity to live their life as ordinary people after coming out from bars.

“Inside the prison, they are trained to undergo skill workshops such as sewing, pastry and laundry so that when they get released, those skills can be an advantage for them to find jobs.

“The LG should be given the chance to change by giving proper jobs. Don’t ever discriminate them with their past history,” she added.

During the event, the inmates were given the chance to participate in a singing contest, makeup and Unduk Ngadau.

Apart from undergoing rehabilitation programmes, products that were produced by the inmates are available for purchase to finance their expenses.

Bookings for cookies and traditional food can be arranged by contacting the prison at 088-319004or 088-219471.