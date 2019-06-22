15 years’ jail, three lashes for raping minor

KOTA KINABALU: A 50-year-old man was jailed 15 years and ordered to given three strokes of the cane for raping a 12-year-and-five-month-old girl, who claimed having sex with him for over 20 times.

Sessions Court judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim imposed the sentence on Usley Ismail after he pleaded guilty to the offence, yesterday.

He had committed the offence behind a staircase at Lorong Sinsuran 2 here at 7pm on May 26.

The offence was framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Usley, who was not represented, in his mitigation pleaded for leniency on the grounds that he had admitted to the offence.

However, deputy public prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Affendy urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused due to the seriousness of the offence.

He said the accused had manipulated the victim using money and raped the victim in a public area.

The court also ordered Usley to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest.

Based on the facts of the case, a police report was lodged on May 31 regarding the victim being raped by an unknown man who was later known as Usley.

Investigation revealed that the victim had met Usley for the first time in September 2018 when she went to buy food.

Then, they became friends and Usley often gave her balloons and money.

She did not remember when was the first time they had sexual intercourse but she claimed that it had happened for more than 20 times.

The rape incident was exposed through the victim’s brother who knew about it through a friend and the victim was later referred to the hospital.