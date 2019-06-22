Abg Jo has breakfast meeting with S’pore Foreign Minister

KUCHING: Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan treated Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his entourage to breakfast in Singapore yesterday.

The group is in Singapore for the soft opening of the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office (Statos).

Dr Balakrishnan and Abang Johari had an hour-long discussion over breakfast on topics of mutual interest for both Singapore and Sarawak, in particular on two-way trade and tourism.

Among those present were High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore Datuk Zainol Rahim Zainuddin; Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and acting State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion.

Statos primarily functions as a one-stop centre to enhance Sarawak’s position as Singapore’s traditional trading partner.