APOC 13 to highlight culture via orchids

KUCHING: The 13th Asia Pacific Orchid Conference (APOC 13) will be held here for the first time this year, taking place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) from July 24 to 28.

Themed ‘Cultural Exchange Through Orchid’, the prestigious event will be hosted by Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) and the Sarawak government, supported by Sarawak Convention Bureau (SCB).

One of APOC 13’s key highlights will be a lecture programme, running from July 25 to 26, and will feature a host of renowned keynote speakers like Dr Teoh Eng Soon from Singapore, who will deliver his presentation on ‘Orchids as Aphrodisiacs’.

According to him, the popularity of orchids as aphrodisiacs is causing widespread depletion of wild orchids and this is a cause of grave concern among conservationists in Asia, Europe and Africa.

Although tens of thousands of hectares are now being cultivated for such species, more need to be done, especially in countries where cultivation and sustainable collection are not practised.

Another speaker is Dr Saw Lwin from Myanmar, who will be presenting ‘Regional Conservation Initiative’.

The conference will feature more than 50 presenters from Malaysia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, France, US, China, Australia, Myanmar, Sweden, Indonesia, Japan, Nepal and Ecuador – discussing topics pertaining to overview and planning for orchid industry in Asia Pacific countries, orchids conservation, research and development, cultivation and propagation, as well as the subjects of ethno-orchids and ecotourism.

Currently, orchid lovers and members of orchid societies, researchers, academicians and government officers from Japan, Australia, China, Ecuador, Taiwan, Brunei, France, Singapore, Thailand, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, US, UK and Malaysia have signed up to attend the conference.

Registration for the lecture programme is still available and can be made via www.apoc13.com. Individual rate is RM250 per person.

APOC 13 will also be showcasing ‘The Orchid Show’ involving 14 countries, and it is open to public for free from noon to 6pm daily from July 24 to 28; and 8.30am to 6pm daily from July 25 to 28.

Visitors will be able to buy hybrid orchids, landscaping materials, agriculture products, food, as well as plant-related products and crafts at the APOC13 Marketplace.

For further details, contact the secretariat at DBKU via 082-449 802, or Sarawak Development Institute (SDI) via 082-415 484 / 416 484.