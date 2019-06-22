Borneo Beach Villas implements ‘zero’ plastic policy

KOTA KINABALU: Borneo Beach Villas at Karambunai has implemented a “zero” plastic policy in support of the Sabah environmental protection campaign.

Resort Manager, Manjulah Periasamy said that in line with this, they had installed drinking water filters in each of the 50 villas where guests can drink from directly.

She went on to say that almost 100 of the apartments in the resort are equipped with glass bottled water for guests to drink from.

“Now, no plastic water bottles are provided for the guests, and each room also has a recyclable trash can with no plastic trash bags. They also no longer use individual shampoos and instead provide dispensers,” she explained during a press conference held at the resort, on Thursday.

The Resort Food and Beverage Manager, Andrew Chung, pointed out that the restaurant and café no longer provide plastic drinking straws and instead, they provide re-usable stainless-steel straws.

He also said the food outlets compost the leftover food, which is later used as organic fertilizer in order to reduce and recycle the waste.

The Resort Executive Chef, Najib Jamaluddin disclosed that they also use their vast open space and gardens to grow organic vegetables and fruit for use in the restaurant and café.

The fruit being grown include papayas, watermelons, mangoes, bananas and pineapples. They hope a self-sufficient goal can be achieved within two years.

Najib also revealed that in order to reduce the amount of food waste, the restaurant is serving semi-buffet breakfast in the quiet season.

He pointed out that the resort also carefully separates the waste for recycling.

The resort has a beautiful environment with white sandy beaches. There is a mix of tourists from all over the world.

Meanwhile, a consultant for Borneo Beach Villas, James Burns, hoped other hotels and resorts would follow them in becoming more environmentally friendly to enhance the quality and reputation of Sabah as an eco-tourism destination.

Also in attendance at the press conference were an apartment owner James Dennis and his wife.