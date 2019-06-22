MBKS never issues trading licences to foreigners — Mayor

KUCHING: The Kuching City South Council (MBKS) does not issue trading licences to foreigners, says Kuching South Mayor Datuk James Chan.

In this regard, he stresses that the council would not hesitate to take action against those who are trading illegally here.

“As far as MBKS is concerned, we have never issued trading licences to foreigners. If they are trading, they are doing it illegally. They should not do it as they are here on social passes. Some even operate as beggars.

“They cannot do that,” he said yesterday when asked to comment on sightings of China nationals going around selling goods at coffeeshops.

“When there are complaints, our enforcement team would go (out to inspect). Sometimes we do not know where they are operating, so if we do not get the public feedback, we cannot take action.

“We have taken action (on foreigners) before. They were warned and their goods were confiscated, and if they wanted the things back, they would have to come and pay the penalty, according to regulations.

“Normally when the goods are taken away, they (illegal traders) would stop operating,” said Chan.

However, the mayor did not have the exact figures of cases on-hand.

On those trading along five-foot ways, Chan said the same procedures would apply.

“We do not encourage trading at areas that may block traffic, or make the place dirty.

“Our enforcement will ask them (traders) to move away. If they refuse, we either fine them or take away whatever they have there.

“We are a friendly council – we give warning first, but if people still do not abide (by MBKS orders), we will take (goods) away. If you want it back, you have to come to us and we will fine you.

“So far, even though there are people who flout the rules, they represent a minimal number,” said Chan.