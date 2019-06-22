Only a matter of time before MACC sets its sights on S’wak – Chong

KUCHING: It is only a matter of time before the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sets its sights on those living a life of corruption here in Sarawak, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong, who is also the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, acknowledged that there were certain quarters who were unsatisfied with the slow action taken by the federal government on matters concerning the people of the state, especially when it came to issues concerning corruption.

“We (Malaysia) are a democratic country that is governed by the rule of law, and the law should be allowed to take its own course in meting out justice to society,” said Chong at the ‘Sarawak, Here We Come’ dinner organised by Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) at Thian Court restaurant, Jalan Pending yesterday night.

He pointed that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) currently had their hands full with handling corruption cases in Peninsula Malaysia, especially those involving the former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, but assured that the graft busters would eventually focus their attention to Sarawak.

“It might take time but I assure you, authorities like the Inland Revenue Board and MACC will be coming after all the politicians who are living beyond their means,” he pointed out as he claimed that there are politicians who are earning income that does not justify their lifestyle.

On another note, Chong said that policy changes carried out like the recent issuance of sugar import permits (APs) to the food and beverage manufacturers in the state faced challenges initially as ‘interested’ parties within the ministry sought to delay the implementation of the policy.

However, he said the policy was eventually implemented by his ministry as it would greatly benefit the local food and beverage industry in lowering their cost of production.

“Policy changes might take time to be carried out because those policies were formulated a long time ago but the reforming movements will continue,” he said.