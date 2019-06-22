Promo fares, bargains at AirAsia fair

KUCHING: AirAsia will be offering 20 per cent discount on fares during the AirAsia Travel Fair 2019, taking place in Kota Kinabalu this weekend; and in Kuching next month.

Enjoy special promotional fares to Asean destinations and beyond, available for bookings only during the travel fair at Suria Sabah Mall in Kota Kinabalu this June 22-23; and at Vivacity Megamall Kuching on July 19-21.

The fair is open from 10am to 10pm daily at each location.

Fly direct from Kota Kinabalu and Kuching on all AirAsia domestic and international routes, or via Kuala Lumpur to more than 140 destinations, for travelling period between July 1 this year to March 15 next

year – terms and conditions apply.

“AirAsia is committed to serving East Malaysia. By organising this travel fair, we hope to better engage with our guests in Sabah and Sarawak so that we may serve them in a more personal way.

“It’s also a good opportunity for our guests to discover the many destinations where we fly to, as well as our other complementary travel services that make AirAsia more than just an airline, while enjoying exclusive promotional fares,” said AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat.

There will also be fun activities at the travel fair, including a question-answer session and a bagpacking competition.

There will also be more great offers and deals from AirAsia’s partners like OURSHOP, ROKKI, Tune Protect, Tune Hotel, AirAsia Cards and several travel agencies.

Guests can apply for a Hong Leong AirAsia Credit Card at the ‘AirAsia Credit Card’ booth and get a RM10 ‘Santan’ cash voucher, which can be used to pre-book meals when booking flights during the travel fair – valid only from June 22 to 23 this year.

There will only be 100 vouchers up for grabs daily throughout the fair.

“Enjoy 20 per cent off when purchasing duty-free products and more via ourshop.com using the promo code ‘OURSHOP20’.

“Get travel protection from just RM10 per trip for up to RM300,000 coverage from Tune Protect and enjoy freebies, including a travel SIM card with 1GB of roaming data,” said AirAsia.

All promotions listed are only applicable to base fares and are not applicable to fuel surcharges and airport taxes.

“All seats are limited and may not be available on all flights during public holidays, school breaks and weekends.

“A processing fee is applicable to all payments made using direct debit, credit debit or charge cards.

“Travel period is restricted to July 1, 2019 to Oct 31, 2019 on selected routes,” added AirAsia.