Wireman gets five years, 2 strokes for injuring niece

KUCHING: A wireman was sentenced to five years in jail and two strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to injuring his niece using a folding knife.

According to facts of the case, Lim Chin Siang, 39, had asked the victim’s family to withdraw a police report made against him in connection with the rape of his niece which he had allegedly committed in Betong.

On June 18, Lim was said to have slashed the niece in front of his house at Taman Desa Wira, Batu Kawa which resulted in her sustaining injuries at the left side of her back.

The commotion attracted the attention of neighbours there who helped to subdue him. He sustained injuries to his head and right elbow due to his aggressive behavior and refusal to cooperate with the police during his apprehension.

He was subsequently charged under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosion, Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 where he received five years’ jail and two strokes.

For the charged filed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, he was sentenced to six months’ jail.

Both charges were read by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ruthra Raj with judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yussof ordering the sentences to be carried out concurrently.