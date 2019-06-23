ASEAN agree joint bid to host 2034 FIFA World Cup – ASEAN Chairman

BANGKOK: All 10-ASEAN member countries have agreed to launch a joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034, a first for this region, ASEAN Chairman, Gen Prayuth Chan o-cha said.

The idea of a joint bid to host the biggest sporting show on earth was proposed to regional leaders at the 34th ASEAN Summit here, today.

“I wish to inform our ASEAN people that today, the leaders supported the shared wish of ASEAN to develop a joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

“In this regard, I wish to invite all ASEAN people to collectively support the national football associations of ASEAN Member States with a view of realising this dream together,” said Prayuth, who is Thailand Prime minister, at a press conference in conjunction with the opening of the summit.

The only Asian hosts of the World Cup so far have been Japan and South Korea, in 2002.

Last year, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who was a former FIFA executive committee member, said Malaysia could be part of a joint bid from four ASEAN countries to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The media reported the King as saying that the football governing bodies from Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam had expressed their interest in a joint bid for the global sporting event.

Although he was unsure then about Malaysia’s stand on the matter, he felt that Malaysia should face no problems co-hosting the event. – Bernama