Blindness not stopping Aqilah to excel in archery

KUALA TERENGGANU: Being blind since birth is no hindrance for Nur Aqilah Salim from Kampung Seberang Takir here to venture into the sport of archery.

In fact, the shortcoming spurred her to prove that she could excel in the game if she had the determination and perseverance.

Nur Aqilah, 23, said that an interest in archery cropped up when the activity was introduced by the Terengganu Region of the Malaysia Blind Muslim Association (Pertis) two years ago.

‘’Both my parents are also blind and they prompted me to take part in the sport to fill my free time.

‘’I forced myself, although it was very difficult at first because of my very limited vision.

Now, I can say that I am quite good at it,’’ she told Bernama when met at an archery programme organised by the Terengganu Family, Women and Community Development Department (JPWKMT) here, Friday.

The programme was participated by 70 women including members of Pertis, government servants and the professional groups aimed at helping women to tackle stress through sports.

Also present was JPWKMT director, Raja Kamariah Raja Abdul Rahman. — Bernama