Category E fire stations to be built in rural S’wak starting next year – Zuraida

SIBU: The new Category E fire stations will be built in the rural areas of Sarawak starting next year.

Housing and Local Government Ministry Zuraida Kamaruddin said she had suggested for the new category of fire stations to be built, following her visit to the longhouses in the state last year.

“For the year 2020, we have come up with a new policy and we have fire stations of A, B, C and D categories.

“After my visit to Sarawak last year, where I visited the longhouses – I suggested for the building of a new category of fire station, that is category E – which can be built at longhouses level, in the rural areas.

“I noted in Sibu zone – there are many longhouses. So, we will start to identify where we should be building this Category E fire stations. This facility will help us in training the local residents (in firefighting) besides giving service to longhouses and those in the hinterlands,” she told a press conference after her official visit to Sungai Merah fire station here today.

Also present were Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman, Bomba Sarawak assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii, Bomba acting Sibu zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad and Sarawak special officer to Housing and Local Government Minister Nurhanim Hanna Mokhsen.

Meanwhile, Khirudin said the state would need another 14 fire stations.

He disclosed that based on the risk mapping conducted last year, Sarawak would need at least 50 fire stations, given its vast areas,

“To-date, Sarawak has 32 fire stations in operations and (the construction of) four more (fire stations), namely Sibu Jaya, Tatau, Selangau and Batu Niah to be completed.

“We hope to have 36 (fire stations in Sarawak) by end of this year,” Khirudin said.

Asked on the 14 fire stations, he said they would be mostly Category E fire stations which would be easier to manage.

On when the 14 fire stations will be constructed, Zuraida said: “If it is (category) E, it will be 2020 onwards.”

Earlier, the minister disclosed that there were 10 fire stations in Sibu Zone area.

She also mentioned about giving priority to Sabah and Sarawak for new fire engines and repairs due to the unfavourable conditions of the rural roads in both states.