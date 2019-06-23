Kuching tops dengue list with 263 cases

KUCHING: Kuching has the highest cumulative dengue cases with 263 as of last week.

This is followed by Miri with 98 cases, Betong 94 , and Sibu 73. The total cumulative cases for the state were 759 as of last week.

According to state Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim, the number of cases in Sarawak was still low compared to other states, but it is, nevertheless, still worrying.

“However, if we compare this year’s number to last year’s, there is an increase, which is a worrying trend,” she told reporters after officiating at World Food Safety Day yesterday.

She confirmed that, as was viral on social media, the outbreak in Kuching was mostly concentrated in the Ajibah Abol area in Satok.

“There are 42 cases in the Ajibah Abol area since May 13. If after the controlled period of 14 days there are still cases there, the area is categorised as a dengue hotspot.

“As for the number of compounds, 11 have been issued to the Ajibah Abol area alone, which is a lot. Obviously, there are still mosquito breeding grounds there,” she said, “especially at the block of abandoned shoplots.”

“The abandoned shoplots were occupied by vagrants, who the Welfare Department has since removed to a more suitable location.

“Cleaning of the place is in progress, including regular fogging. We hope the (dengue) hotspot will be terminated soon,” she said.

Dr Jamilah urged for cooperation from all quarters to tackle the problem.

“Dengue is preventable. But, if there are still places for mosquitoes to breed in, it will be difficult to get rid of them (Aedes mosquitoes), which can grow to adulthood in just seven days after the eggs have hatched.

There are no deaths from dengue here so far.