Market sentiment turned bullish

The market pulled back for a bullish trend correction two weeks ago and started to turn bullish last week.

The bullish sentiment was supported by US Federal Reserve’s decisions to maintain its key interest rate and the caused weaker US dollar. The weaker US dollar has helped boost commodities prices including crude oil and gold.

The FBM KLCI increased 2.7 per cent in a week to 1,682.23 points, the highest in three months.

The bullish market performance was in line with global markets performances.

Trading volume was lower last week but the trading value has increased especially towards the end of the week. This indicates that there is more institutional market participation.

The average daily trading volume has declined to 2.2 billion shares last week from 2.4 billion shares the week before. However, the average daily trading value increased to RM2.5 billion from RM1.9 billion.

Stronger ringgit has attracted both local and foreign institutions. Net buys from local and foreign institutions was RM40.2 million and RM28.2 million. Net sell from local retail was RM 68.4 million.

In the FBM KLCI, decliners beat gainers 17 to 10. The top three gainers were Tenaga Nasional Bhd (14.1 per cent in a week to RM13.90), Genting Malaysia Bhd (8.2 per cent to RM7.01) and Axiata Group Bhd (6.8 per cent to RM5.05).

The top three decliners were RHB Bank Bhd (1.4 per cent to RM5.62), CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (one per cent to RM5.23) and Petronas Dagangan Bhd (0.6 per cent to RM25.46).

Global markets performances were bullish last week. Hong Kong Hang Seng index led the market with a five per cent increase in a week despite mass protest over a controversial extradition Bill. Other markets globally ended higher.

The US dollar index fell to 96.1 points last Friday from 97.5 points as compared to the previous week as the US Federal Reserve maintained its overnight policy rate.

The Malaysian ringgit strengthened against the US dollar at RM4.15 per US dollar from RM4.17 the week before.

Weaker US dollar pushed commodities prices higher. Crude oil (Brent) rose 5.3 per cent in a week to US$65.35 a barrel last Friday.

COMEX gold futures increased 4.3 per cent to US$1,403 an ounce. Crude palm oil (BMD) increased 0.6 per cent in a week to RM2,021 per metric tonne.

The FBM KLCI rose above the sideways consolidation resistance level at 1,657 points and. The next resistance levels are at the psychological level at 1,700 points and 1,730 points. Immediate support level is at 1,636 points.

The FBM KLCI trend remained bullish in the short term above the short term 30-day moving average and the short-term downtrend line.

Furthermore, the index rose above the Ichimoku Cloud indicator.

However, the index is still bearish in the longer term as the index is still below the 200-day moving average, which is currently at 1,690 points.

Momentum indicators are increasing and this indicates a strong bullish momentum. The RSI and Momentum Oscillator are above their mid-levels and increasing. Furthermore, the MACD continued to rise above its moving average.

The bullish trend correction is over and the FBM KLCI is set to continue its bullish trend. The index is expected to test the next resistance levels at 1,700 and 1,730 points as long as it can stay above the broken resistance now turned support level at 1,657 points.

The above commentary is solely used for educational purposes and is the contributor’s point of view using technical al analysis. The commentary should not be construed as investment advice or any form of recommendation. Should you need investment advice, please consult a licensed investment advisor.