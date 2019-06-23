MP: Lim’s bankrupt claim irresponsible

MIRI: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s claim that Sarawak will go bankrupt in three years’ time if it continues to be ruled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is an irresponsible statement that should not have been made by a federal minister.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni said this in response to the claim made by Lim during a Democratic Action Party (DAP) fund-raising dinner in Kuching on Friday.

“The statement is malicious and does not reflect his (Lim) status as an individual who manages the the country’s finances. Sarawak has a stable financial standing and also well managed. With a large reserve, Sarawak is certainly under good financial management,” he said in a press statement received here yesterday.

He added that Lim’s claim that Sarawak’s budget is the biggest this year was due to Sarawak having implemented the sales tax on oil products, which would provide additional income to the state.

“This is income which can be used to implement development projects and to replace cancelled projects.

“His theory claiming Sarawak will be bankrupt in three years is painting a picture that Sarawak has no income, and is only relying on its reserves for the next three years.

“This clearly shows that the Finance Minister is looking down on the capability of Sarawak,” he said.

Lukanisman also questioned Lim for the claim, whether it was a subtle message that the federal government would stop Petronas from paying the five per cent sales tax and revoke all annual royalty to the state.

“His (Lim) claims is like sabotaging Sarawak’s efforts in attracting foreign investments. He should realise that what he said is the official stand of the government and the cabinet.

“Claiming that Sarawak will go bankrupt will deny Sarawak of foreign investment as potential investors will surely doubt the state’s financial status.”

Lukanisman said he is deeply disappointed with Lim’s claims which he said had ill-intention, and aimed at provoking Sarawakians so that they could take over Sarawak in the next state election.

“The minister is also not sincere, and is questioning all the rights claimed by Sarawak,” he added.