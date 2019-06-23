Natasha enters final round in pole position

KUCHING: Natasha Andrea Oon leapfrogged to the top of the Ladies Division leaderboard of the 117th Malaysian Amateur Open after carding an impressive eight-under-par 64 on Day Three.

The Malaysian is eight strokes ahead of her nearest rival and teammate Putri Alyaa Abdul Ghanny who carded an even-par 72 yesterday.

Natasha recorded three birdies and one bogey on the front nine en-route to a perfect back nine where she carded six birdies and three pars for an impressive 15-under-par 201 three-day total.

“I just tried to stay pretty level headed. I took it one shot at a time.

“Just let the birdies fall and make the pars,” she said.

Alyaa, who shared the lead with Natasha after Day Two, had to lie in second place after carding even-par-72 for a seven-under-par 209 total.

“I could only manage an even-par 72 today but I am quite satisfied with my game,” said Alyaa.

“Tomorrow is the final day and I have quite a stretch to catch up to Natasha,” she added.

In the Men’s Division, Lawry Flynn of Australia shot a seven-under-par 65 to share the lead with Singapore’s Low Wee Jin who carded three-under-par yesterday for a six-under-par 210 three-day total.

Flynn carded an almost perfect game by making eight birdies and one bogey for a seven-under-par 65 which was the lowest score of the day.

Low’s three-under-par 69 yesterday for a six-under-par 210 three-day total managed to keep him atop the leaderboard alongside Flynn.

He posted five birdies and two bogeys on Day Three.

“I am very happy with my game today despite my only bogey at hole #3. The course is quite challenging, and the field is very good,” Flynn said.

“I am looking forward to play with Low Wee Jin in the final round.”

Sitting in third place is Philippines’ Luis Miguel Castro who carded even-par-70 for a three-under-par 213 total.

Sarawak’s Malcolm Ting Siong Hung stumbled to fourth place to tie with Indonesia’s Narajie Ramadhan after carding two-over-par 74 for a two-under-par 214 three-day total.

Malcolm recorded two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and another two bogeys on the back nine.