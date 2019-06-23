Niosh’s training courses eligible for double tax deduction

SIBU: Companies which send employees for training courses at National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) are entitled to double tax deduction for the year of assessment 2019 to 2023.

According to Niosh chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, Niosh’s application to become an eligible training institute under the Double Tax Deduction Scheme was approved by the Finance Ministry on May 31.

In line with Income Tax (Deductions for Approved Training) Rules 1992, he said the double tax deduction includes training fees, transportation and accommodation cost and other related claims.

“This initiative will encourage employers to provide training to employees and ease the financial burden of those who are on a tight budget.

“Niosh thanked the government, especially the Finance Ministry and Human Resources Ministry for this timely initiative which also shows the government’s concern for safety, health and welfare of workers and employers,” Lee said in a media statement yesterday.

He added that the courses approved for double tax deduction are Safety and Health Officer (SHO), Site Security Supervisor (SSS), Industrial Hygiene Technician 1, Industrial Hygiene Technician 2 and Train the Trainer.

For more information, contact Niosh headquarters at 03-8769 2100.