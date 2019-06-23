No mercy for hardcore smokers from Jan 1

IPOH: Beginning Jan 1 next year, the government will not hesitate to fine individuals found smoking at public eateries.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye stressed that since the educational enforcement period on smoking ban at food premises was extended to December, smokers should use the time to counsel themselves.

“Use this time to reduce or quit smoking completely. If you fail to do so, have the courtesy not to smoke in public places.

“I promise that from Jan 1, 2020, we will issue summonses to those who fail to comply with this ruling,” he told reporters after officiating at the ‘Syawal Carnival’ at Sekolah Agama Rakyat At-Tolibiah, Kampung Changkat Larang, Lahad, near here, yesterday.

Dr Lee, who is also Gopeng MP, said after the government announced another six-month grace period before the smoking ban is enforced, smokers had begun lighting up again at public eateries.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced on April 25 that the education enforcement period for smoking ban at eating outlets would be extended until end of the year to give more time for smokers to increase their awareness on the dangers of smoking.

The six-month grace period is supposed to end in July after eateries nationwide were gazetted as ‘no-smoking’ zone since January.

Acknowledging that educating the public to reduce or quit smoking is not an easy thing to do, Dr Lee said smokers should take into consideration the rights of non-smokers. — Bernama