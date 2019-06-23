Over 100 attend ‘Sarawak, What’s Next?’ debate

KUCHING: The anticipated three-way debate between Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), and Democratic Action Party (DAP) finally got underway here yesterday.

The session on ‘Sarawak, What’s Next?’ was organised and run by Movement of Change Sarawak (MoCS), with its leader Francis Paul Siah taking the role as the moderator.

PBK was represented by its president Voon Lee Shan, SUPP by its Youth secretary-general Milton Foo, and DAP by DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sarawak publicity secretary Abdul Aziz Isa.

About 100 members and non-members of political parties turned up at a hotel here to witness the debate, which ran from 2pm to 4pm.

Moreover, the entire session was streamed via MoCS Facebook page for those who could not make it to the venue.