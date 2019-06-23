RM1.9 mln outright grant distributed to associations, NGOs in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING: A total of RM1.9 million in outright grant has been distributed to various associations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Puncak Borneo this year, said its MP Willie Mongin.

He said each Pakatan Harapan (PH) MP was allocated RM2 million under the outright grant or minor rural project this year.

“Up to now, we have given slightly over RM1.9 million to various associations and NGOs, leaving our balance at slightly over RM98,000,” he said at a simple ceremony to hand over outright grant amounting to RM506,610 to 42 recipients at his service centre in Bratan near here yesterday.

Willie said aside from the RM2 million in outright grant, each PH MP was also allocated RM2 million for Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR).

He said each PMR cost between RM100,000 and RM200,000. He added so far about RM896,000 had been spent on the PMR, which included upgrading of village roads in Kampung Peros and Kampung Assum and the construction of small bridges in Kampung Karu.

“We still have about RM1.1 million to be disbursed for PMR in Puncak Borneo until end of the year,” he said.

Willie said apart from that, over 700 people who suffered from chronic diseases and 148 students had benefitted from the special grant allocation under Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency this year.

He assured that this special grant from the PH federal government would be fully utilised to benefit the targeted group within his constituency.

“Anyone who needs this special grant, please come to my service centre,” he said.

He also assured that the federal allocation for Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency had been distributed fairly among the three state constituencies under it – Mambong, Tarat and Serembu.