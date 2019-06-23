Sapa to hold 722 Celebration at Padang Merdeka

KUCHING: Sarawakians from all walks of life are invited to this year’s Sarawak Independence Day (722) Celebration at Padang Merdeka on July 22.

The celebration, which will start at 8am, will include ‘live’ music and a gathering of more than 100 big bikes.

According to Sarawak Association for Peoples’ Aspiration (Sapa) president, Dominique Ng at press conference held at the Kuching Waterfront yesterday, there would also be a series of events to kick-start the 722 celebration, starting with a dinner on July 20 at Crown Square, Jalan Pending.

There would only be 60 tables at the dinner, and tickets could be obtained by calling Sapa.

Ng said Sapa was the first to hold the 722 celebration at Padang Merdeka in 2013 to mark Sarawak’s 50th year of independence.

“We (Sapa) are again officially hosting the celebration this year, and we expect a few thousand people to come down to Padang Merdeka for the celebration,” said Ng.

He added that the police and other relevant authrorities had been duly informed, and so far, no objection had been received.

Sapa is a non-political party, and the celebration should be participated by everyone regardless of their political affiliations.

“Sarawak independence has a deep meaning to a lot of people so let us all come to celebrate as loudly as possible. We are also hoping to upscale future celebration with the involvement of the Sarawak government,” Ng said.

Sapa’s information and publicity chief Peter John Jaban also spoke at the press conference.

He called upon the people to take advantage of the celebration to promote their political beliefs or present their demands to the state or federal government.

“This is a 722 celebration. Please, do not tarnish it with a rally or a protest. It is not the right time and venue to talk about politics,” he said, adding that the celebrants should

make it a point to wear their traditional attires to reflect the unique and diverse culture in Sarawak.

The organising chairman Anthony David and other committee members were also present at the press conference.