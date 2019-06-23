Sarawak get its funds from domestic sources — Minos

KUCHING: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng cannot be that ignorant for not knowing that the Sarawak Budget 2019 is a surplus (budget), and that no money from its reserves is used, says a political analyst Datuk Peter Minos.

He said Sarawak obtained all its funds from domestic sources.

“Our chief minister said so, openly and clearly, in his last budget presentation in the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

“Lim deliberately and purposely twists things, and lies to Sarawakians. His intention is to plant seeds of distrust, doubts and confusion among Sarawakians, and to put Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the government down,” he said in response to Lim’s statement that Sarawak would go bankrupt in three years’ time if GPS continued to rule.

Minos said Lim’s statement was a low-down and very dirty political propaganda, intended to hurt and damage GPS and the Sarawak government.

He said Lim should instead just do his job as Minister of Finance.

“Can’t he see that Malaysians, especially the low income groups, are in pain and suffering due to the high and rising cost of living. Does he not realise that the Malaysian economy is wobbling, and showing signs of being in deep and serious trouble.

“As the Minister of Finance, he (Lim) he should do something positive,” he said.

Minos said instead of creating havoc in Sarawak, Lim should shape up and do something in improving the lives of Malaysians.

He said Lim and his party (DAP) were obviously eyeing the Sarawak election in 2021 to topple the GPS Sarawak government. He said Lim should not assume that Sarawakians are ignorant and stupid, and if he did, he was mistaken.