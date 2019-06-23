Shamsul Iskandar raises a point over leadership transition

MELAKA: Continuous politicking and unabating questions on the leadership transition from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will only serve to undermine the efforts for a better Malaysia and foment the rise of extreme politics, it was stated here today.

PKR Information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said that as Pakatan Harapan (PH) enters its second year as a government, all parties should now focus their energy and mobilise all efforts to deliver on their promises and set out concrete policies to achieve shared prosperity for all.

He said that in the face of challenges from extreme identity politics, only continuous improvement to the well-being of all Malaysians and enhancement of our overall economy can ensure the survival of democratic politics.

“I refer to the Bloomberg interview with the Prime Minister of Malaysia (Dr Mahathir), particularly on questions with regard to the leadership transition from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. I am amused at the incessant hounding of the Prime Minister (Dr Mahathir) by media outlets on this matter,” he said in a statement.

Shamsul Iskandar, who is Deputy Primary Industries Minister, said all parties in the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition agreed to the transition and won the last general election on this platform, among others.

The Hang Tuah Jaya MP said Dr Mahathir has also reiterated time and again his commitment to honor the agreement and that there is no doubt the transition will occur in due time, also in an orderly manner. – Bernama