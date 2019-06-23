S’wak govt yet to hand over land for affordable housing projects – Zuraida

SIBU: Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is facing difficulty in implementing the affordable housing projects in Sarawak as the state government has yet to hand over identified land for such development, said its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida disclosed this to reporters today when asked on the number of units of affordable homes built by KPKT during the first quarter of this year in Sarawak.

“Actually, we have a bit of problem in Sarawak because the state government is still not giving (identified) land to KPKT to build (affordable) houses.

“All other states in the country have given the identified land for the ministry to build houses. So, this is the problem that I am facing in Sarawak,” she said.

In view of this, Zuraida hoped that Sarawak government would work together with the federal government for the sake of Sarawakians by handing over the land so that the federal government could build houses.

“We are still working with CM and all those (related agencies) to make sure to get the land. Because we understand there is a lot of land available, which can be used for building of affordable houses especially in strategic places in towns and so on.

“My officers at the KPKT coordination level had identified…but there is no formal handing over from the state government to KPKT. Hence, I cannot implement (the projects).”

