Uggah likens Lim’s bankruptcy claim to a snare by ‘Taju Remaong’

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has likened the Finance Minster Lim Guan Eng’s claim that Sarawak is going to be bankrupt within three years if it continues to be ruled by Gabungan Parti Sarawak to the much dreaded snare of the mythical ‘Taju Remaong’.

He said in Iban old folklore, the Taju Remaong which was said to be a very powerful mythical leopard-man king figure whose snare was meant to finish off or enslave its victims.

“The Remaong King would bait his trap with goodies laid in jungle paths.

“Those who came across them and picked them up or ate up…. they are doomed.

“It is the same in Guan Eng’s case where he lays the bait with his claims. If Sarawakians are to believe him, we are doomed,” Uggah said.

He made these remarks when addressing a Gawai Ngiling Tikai gathering at Rh Miekle Ding in Seputan in Sebauh, Bintulu last night.

According to Uggah, the claim made by Lim during a DAP dinner gathering in Kuching on Friday night could have probably meant to incite Sarawakians to oppose the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-held state government.

He pointed out that Pakatan Harapan leaders would say anything to realise their agenda to take over the state government in the next state election.

“If this happened, Sarawak will be rendered powerless in defending its rights and privileges and wealth as enshrined in the Constitution,” Uggah warned.

For these reasons, he urged the people to continue to rally strongly behind the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, especially for the benefits of the future generation.

Uggah also said Lim’s statement reeked of his ignorance of the state government’s very prudent management of its resources including finance.

“If Sarawakians must know, Lim Guan Eng had actually cancelled a number of very important development projects for the state, including at least three major bridges.”

He said Abang Johari had his own ways to generate extra income for the state and was not using the state RM30 billion reserve wantonly as depicted.

He cited the imposition of five per cent sale tax on petroleum and oil products from the state starting this year as a way to generate substantial income for Sarawak.

“DAP leaders had promised a lot of things to Sarawakians in its election manifesto.

“Where is the 20 per cent royalty payment from our oil and gas the 50 per cent return on taxes collected, among others?

“The latest claim that the PH government will save Sarawak from bankruptcy is yet another sweet promise,” he said.

Uggah also debunked another claim made by local DAP leaders that if not for the PH government, outstanding Dayaks would continue to be sidelined in top management posts particularly in government linked corporations and companies.

He said Dayak intellectuals had also been appropriately recognised in the government and its government-linked companies (GLCs), citing the appointment of Datu Jaul Samion who is now the acting State Secretary and Mohamad Syazwan Abdullah @ Laga Jenggi as MLNG Chief Executive Officer to name a few.

“For the record, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi is also the first Dayak to lead the Bintulu Port Authority and not Dr. Anthony Brian from the state DAP as the party would like all Dayaks to believe,” he said.

Uggah said Dayak children could go high in their career with excellent education and qualification and with the right commitment and attitude.

Meanwhile, the Ngiling Gawai gathering that night was jointly organised by ASEAN Bintulu Fertilizer Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia LNG Group of Companies, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, Sarawak Gas and Petronas Group of Procument Sarawak.

Others present at the gathering were Dr Rundi, former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu, Kapit MPDatuk Alexander Nanta, Progressive Democratic Party President Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing who is also Bintulu MP, Repok state assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii, Jaul, MLNG Chief Executive Officer Mohd Syazwan Abdullah @ Laga Jenggi, Petronas Carigali Sarawak Gas Senior Manager Morris Mail and other senior officers from Petronas group of companies based in Bintulu.

Uggah thanked Petronas for honouring the local Dayak communityby helping to organise and participating in the Gawai celebration.